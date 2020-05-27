Connecticut Residents Fly Into Wappingers Falls For Breakfast

It's not often you fly somewhere for breakfast but that's exactly what several Connecticut residents did recently when they flew into Dutchess County for an early meal.

A recently posted YouTube video taken just before the pandemic set in shows four friends as they take off from Plainfield, Connecticut, and land at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers Falls.

The airborne travelers ate at Paula's Runway Cafe and had nothing but good things to say about the food and the service. While Paula's is closed for the moment due to the pandemic you can follow along at their social media page for updates as to when they'll be opening back up for business.

The Cessna Skyhawk N5298K fixed-wing single-engine plane has a capacity of four people and is owned by New England Aviation LLC out of Avon, Connecticut. You can link up with more details on the plane here.

The pilot begins his approach to Hudson Valley Regional Airport at around the 19-minute mark of the 22-minute video.

Stay tuned for Part 2.

Where would you like to fly for breakfast?

