Trader Joe’s Confirms Closest New York Store to Mid-Hudson Valley

Trader Joe's is about ready to open its closest New York location to the Mid-Hudson Valley! Almost all of the staff will be local residents.

Two weeks ago, Hudson Valley Post reported an opening date was reportedly set for Trader Joe's new location in northern Westchester County.

Trader Joe's To Open Closest Location to Mid-Hudson Valley in Yorktown, New York

Hudson Valley Post was sent a press release about Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future! Hidden towards the bottom of the press release was the opening date for the Yorktown Trader Joe's.

"Uncle Giuseppe’s opening is expected to follow the opening of Trader Joe’s, whose target opening date is July 21," the press release from Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater states.

Trader Joe's Confirms Opening Of Location in Yorktown, New York

The brand-new Trader Joe's is set to open in less than a week. On Thursday, a Trader Joe's spokesperson confirmed to Hudson Valley Post the new Yorktown, New York store will open next Thursday, July 21.

The Lower Hudson Valley store will be the 33rd Trader Joe’s in New York. It's the first in Northern Westchester County. The new store is found just off the Taconic State Parkway near FDR State Park.

The inside will feature murals of orchards and the local farming community, according to company officials

Trader Joe's Plans To Hire Hudson Valley Residents

Trader Joe's also confirmed to us that nearly 100 percent of employees will be Hudson Valley residents.

"As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring where our store is located. 95% of the Crew Members are local to this neighborhood. Hiring efforts are still underway," a Trader Joe's spokesperson told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information.

Trader Joe's To Open in Yorktown in July

Trader Joe’s signed a long-term lease for the Yorktown location, according to Breslin Realty. The Yorktown shopping center is anchored by Lowe’s Home Improvement. Additional retail in the shopping center also includes Starbucks, AAA and Slice Pizza.

Trader Joe's is a neighborhood grocery store with amazing food and drink from around the globe and around the corner, according to the company.

Trader Joe's has other Lower Hudson Valley locations in Hartsdale, Scarsdale and Larchmont. Other nearby locations from the Hudson Valley are Danbury, CT and Westwood, NJ.

Rumors of Trader Joe's Opening New Location on Hudson Valley

Rumors of Trader Joe's opening up a new location in the Hudson Valley began in March 2021. Months later, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater confirmed the dream of opening up a Trader Joe's in Northern Westchester County was almost a reality.

Official: Trader Joe's Coming To Northern Westchester County

Then in April, it was made official. Breslin Realty confirmed a lease was signed and Trader Joe's is officially coming to Yorktown, New York.

"Breslin Realty is proud to finally announce that Trader Joe’s will be opening soon at the new Lowe’s shopping center in Yorktown, NY," Breslin Realty stated in a press release. "The newly built 12,500 square foot, freestanding Trader Joe’s store sits on Route 202 at the northwest intersection of Taconic State Parkway at Exit 17A."

