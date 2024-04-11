Over the weekend New York State Police reported to a scene on Interstate 84 (I-84) in Brewster in the town of Southeast for what was described as a fatal motor vehicle crash. An official press release recently put out by the New York State Police detailed what is currently known about the event.

I-84 Accident Details

The fatal accident occured on Sunday April 7, 2024 and Troopers were immidiately dispatched to the scene when reports came in. Upon arriving at the scene, Troopers began their investigation.

Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

The accident involved two vehicles on the eastbound side of I-84, one of them a 2023 Subaru Cross Trek and the other a 2024 Volvo tractor trailer combination. In the investigation process, it was determined that the driver of the Subaru was traveling the wrong way, going westbound on the eastbound side of the road before colliding head-on with the tractor trailer.

Drivers Identified

As a result of the collision, one of the drivers lost their life. That individual was identified as Alexandra R. Quinn, age 30, of Ridgefield, CT. Quinn had been the driver of the Subaru Cross Trek and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also released the identification of the tractor trailer operator. That individual was identified as 25 year old, Ryan J. Everett of Miami, Florida. In the accident, Everett suffered no physical injuries.

Crime Scene Investigation

As is to be expected in situations of this nature, it took some time before authorities were able to release the identities of the individuals in the accident. Situations like this require notifying family or 'next of kin' in the event that an incident resulted in fatality.

At this time, authorities say the investigation remains open and is still considered on-going. We will do our best to provide updates on this story if or when new information is released.

