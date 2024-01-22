Popular Hudson Valley Farm Market Announces Temporary Closure

Quattro's Farm Store of the Hudson Valley has been a family-run business for over 80 years.

For as long back as I can remember, I'd always pass by Quattro's Farm off rt 44 in Pleasant Valley when commuting back and forth.

When I first started off in radio, I worked for a small radio station in Sharon, CT, and Quattro's would run ads regularly with us. It's always been a popular farm store, and I recall my friend Chuck always talking about getting free-range turkeys from there. He and his family lived in Millbrook and always got their meat from Quattro's after moving to the area in the mid-1970s.

Described on their Facebook page as a unique store offering many different products, Quattro's Farm is a butcher shop/grocery store/hunting supply shop all in one. According to Eat Well Guide, Quattro's Farm has been a family-run business since 1942. Carmella Quattrociocchi ran the farm with her mother while her husband Frank ran the farm store.

They took pride in raising their birds and always offered their customers the finest quality poultry. Today, the tradition continues with the family raising the finest poultry and game meats in the Hudson Valley.

Quattro's Farm Closing (But Only Temporarily)

Apparently, there have been rumors of Quattro's Farm closing permanently, but that couldn't be further from the truth. The business located at 2251 Rt 44 in Pleasant Valley, NY took to social media to put the rumors to rest and to inform their loyal customers that they will be closed only temporarily, for February for much-needed repairs.

They will be closed from Jan. 29 through Feb. 29 and will reopen on March 1, 2024. They also mentioned that inventory is getting low, so you'll wanna get in there ASAP to stock up for the month of February.

Get our free mobile app

Contrary to rumors Quattro’s Farm Store is NOT, NOT, NOT closing permanently!!! We are only closing for the Month of FEBRUARY for much needed repairs. We will be OPEN this coming week and TEMPORARILY Closed from January 29, 2024 through February 29, 2024 and RE-OPENING on March 1, 2024. Stop by today 1/20, Monday 1/22, Thursday 1/25, Friday 1/26 & Saturday 1/27 to stock up for the month of February. Inventory is getting low! -Quattro's Farm