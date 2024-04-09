Deep Purple and Yes Playing Multiple New York Area Dates

Deep Purple and Yes 1 More Time Tour going out this summer.

Here's a tour we didn't see coming! Two legendary rock bands, teaming up together this summer that will see them playing multiple area venues. Deep Purple and Yes will be going out in August as reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, with the tour kicking off Aug. 14 in Hollywood, Florida and wrapping up Sept. 8 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Deep Purple formed out of England in 1968 and would become one of the big British hard rock/metal bands of the mid seventies along with Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. The band is considered to be one of the pioneers of heavy metal and hard rock. The band’s most successful lineup featured Ian Gillan on vocals, John Lord on keyboards, Roger Glover on bass, Ian Paice on drums, and Ritchie Blackmore on guitar.

Deep Purple’s 6th studio album, Machine Head was released in March of 1972 on Warner Bros. Records and it was Deep Purple’s most commercially successful album. It was No. 1 in the UK for 20 weeks and top 10 in the U.S. for 118 weeks. Classic songs on Machine Head include “Smoke on the Water”, “Highway Star”, and “Space Truckin’”. AllMusic critic Eduardo Rivadavia called Machine Head “one of the essential hard rock albums of all time.” Deep Purple was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

A Little About Yes

Yes formed in London in 1968 by lead singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, guitarist Peter Banks, keyboardist Tony Kaye, and drummer Bill Bruford. Yes have explored several musical styles over the years and are most notably regarded as progressive rock pioneers.

Yes has undergone numerous lineup changes throughout their history, during which 20 musicians have been full-time members. Since February 2023, the band has consisted of guitarist Steve Howe, keyboardist Geoff Downes, bassist Billy Sherwood, singer Jon Davison, and drummer Jay Schellen. Yes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Deep Purple/Yes 1 More Time Tour Area Dates

There are no shortage of area dates for this upcoming tour featuring to legendary British bands, both in the Rand Roll Hall of Fame. Right here in the Hudson Valley, the tour is set to play Bethel Woods on Friday, Sept. 6. And that would be my recommendation as to where to see this concert this summer. Nothing beats the beautiful hallowed grounds of Bethel Woods, home of the original 1969 Woodstock Festival.

While Bethel Woods would be my choice of venue, take a look at all the other area dates that this tour is playing. Lots of area dates!

The 1 More Time Tour plays PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ Aug. 31, Jones Beach Sept. 1, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre in Bridgeport, CT Sept. 3, Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY Sept. 4 and Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA (final date of tour) Sept. 8. As mentioned, so many area dates. Maybe go see multiple shows! Fan pre-sale and VIP packages are on sale now while general on sale tickerts go on sale this Friday, April 12 at 10am. More info here.

