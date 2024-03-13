Experience The Magic Of John Fogerty And George Thorogood Live

Celebration tour playing some New York area dates this summer.

John Fogerty is performing CCR classics for the first time on this tour since aquiring the rights to them last year, henceforth the "Celebration Tour" moniker. George Thorogood & the Destroyers also hasve reason to celebrate as the band is entering its 50th year performing.

A Little About John Fogerty

Fogerty is a living legend! Best known for his time as singer and guitarist (1967-1972) for Creedence Clearwater Revival in which he was also the main songwriter. 1968 saw the release of the band’s self-titled debut album and their first single “Suzie Q”. Many other albums and singles followed including the hit “Proud Mary” off the album Bayou Country. Fogerty had a successful solo career following CCR. In 1985, he released the album Centerfield on Warner Bros. Records. The album featured many hit singles including the title track “Centerfield”, “The Old Man Down the Road”, and “Rock and Roll Girls”. Rolling Stone magazine ranked John Fogerty number 40 on their list of 100 Greatest Guitarists and 72 on their list of 100 Greatest Singers.

Creedence Clearwater Revival sold 26 million albums in the U.S. alone and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

A Little About George Thorogood

George Thorogood hails from from Wilmington, Delaware. His "high-energy boogie-blues" sound became a staple of 1980s USA rock radio, with hits like his original songs "Bad to the Bone" and "I Drink Alone". He has also helped to popularize older songs by American icons, such as "Move It On Over", "Who Do You Love", and "One Bourbon, One Scotch. One Beer".

With his band, the Delaware Destroyers (often known simply as "The Destroyers"), Thorogood has released over 20 albums, two of which have been certified Platinumand six have been certified Gold. He has sold 15 million records worldwide. Thorogood and his band continue to tour extensively, and in 2024, the band is celebrating their 50th anniversary.

John Fogerty Celebration Tour Plays Area Shows

John Fogerty brings his Celebration Tour with special guest George Thorogood and the Destroyers to Bethel Woods on Friday, June 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Get tickets and info here. The tour will also play some other area venues including SPAC (Saratoga Springs, NY) on June 12 and Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on June 15.

