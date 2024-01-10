Man in Orange County Struck and Killed on New York State Thruway

State Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning crash on the the New York State Thruway that claimed the life of man. Officials say that the victim was outside of a semi-truck that was parked on the right shoulder of the roadway.at the time of the crash.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there is an average of 1,098 deaths each year due to unintentional motor vehicle traffic-related injuries, killing 5.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers.

Man Killed on New York State Thruway

The New York State Police said in a press release that State Police responded to a serious crash involving two trucks on I-87, between exit 17 near Newburgh and exit 16 near Harriman. The crash happened Wednesday,at approximately 12:10 AM.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 30-year-old Albany man was operating a Peterbilt tractor trailer southbound on I-87 in the area of mile marker 47.2, when he sideswiped a Volvo bobtail tractor which was stopped on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Jose L. Payano of Plainfield, New Jersey. Police said Payano was outside of the bobtail for an unknown reason, and was also struck by the tractor trailer. Payano suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Upon impact, the Peterbilt tractor trailer rolled over, blocking all southbound lanes of travel.

The driver from Albany was transported to Garnett Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was ticketed as a result of the crash.

Southbound traffic was diverted off the Thruway at exit 17 for several hours while accident reconstruction, vehicle recovery, and cleanup efforts were completed.