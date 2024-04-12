Connecticut Man Lands In New York Jail For Westchester Shooting

It is never ever a boring day for the New York State Police. New news and information is posted daily regarding a wide variety of different incidents that have occurred throughout the entire state.

One of the most recent pieces of information to be released recently was an update on case regarding a Connecticut man and his role in a Westchester shooting that took place a couple of years ago.

loading...

Westchester Shooting Details

According to the recent press release from the New York State Police, this particular incident took place back in December of 2022. Reports at the time to law enforcement stated that the shooting occurred on Interstate 95 in the Town of Harrison in Westchester County.

Get our free mobile app

In the investigation process, law enforcement learned that the suspect identified as Stephen A. Escoffery of Waterbury, CT, discharged a firearm at another motorist during a "road rage incident". The interesting part of this incident is that Escoffery apparently used the firearm while operating his 2020 BMW X5 as he traveled North on the interstate.

Canva Canva loading...

Later in January of 2023 with assistance from the Stamford Police Department, Escoffery was investigated and arrested in Connecticut for being in possession of a firearm. Having this firearm was a violation of Escoffery's probation restrictions, stemming from a previous conviction in Connecticut.

Gun pointed isolated on white bakcground Boris Katsman loading...

A Long List of Charges

Escoffery is currently facing a number of felony charges due to his role in the event. The list of charges are as follows...

Attempted Murder in the 2 nd degree

degree Attempted Assault in the 1 st degree

degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd degree

degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3 rd degree

degree Reckless Endangerment in the 1 st degree

degree Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree

High Angle View Of Judge Gavel And Handcuffs On Wooden Desk artisteer loading...

Following the conclusion of the criminal proceedings in Connecticut, an indictment was obtained for Escoffery from the Westchester District Attorney's Office. After receiving the indictment, Escoffery was transferred, arraigned in Westchester County Court and then remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Handcuff in Jail 7713Photography loading...

This case was handled by the New York State Police in collaboration with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, the Westchester County Police Department Warrant Fugitive Unit, and the Stamford Police Department.

The 11 Most Violent Places In New York State Hudson Valley Post looked at two reports about the "most dangerous " places in New York State. Based on both lists, Hudson Valley Post determined the 11 most dangerous places in New York State.

65 Dirty Banned License Plates In New York State While you can customize your license plate in New York State, you can not put anything you want on it. Here are 65 dirty plates that have been banned. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter/Canva