Florida Man (and Woman), beware! New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he's considering a two week quarantine for anyone traveling fro Florida to New York. And to think, it was people from New York and New Jersey who were asked to quarantine in other states ,such as Florida, just a few months ago.

I have experts who have advised me to do that. I’m considering it now.

As new cases of COVID-19 in New York continue to go down, other states are seeing a big spike in numbers.

Unfortunately, Florida has become one of the nation's hotbeds for new COVID-19 cases. The NY Post says that Florida has recently reported more than 2,600 new cases Wednesday alone, and 2,763 cases Tuesday.

*** UPDATE: The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 43 new deaths. ***

