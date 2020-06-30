Columbia County Fair Canceled Due to COVID-19

The difficult decision to cancel the fair this year was made by the Board of Directors.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Columbia County Agricultural Society on June 29, the Board reluctantly concluded that it would be unable to hold this year’s Columbia County Fair.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations on social gathering and related mandates under the regulations which have been adopted by the State Government in response make it impossible to conduct a Fair this year.

Board President, Nelson R. Alford, Jr., stated that this would have marked the 180th consecutive Columbia County Fair. It has prevailed through the Civil War, the Spanish Flu, and two World Wars, but the health and safety of our patrons, our employees, our exhibitors, and our vendors require that the 180th annual Columbia County Fair must be postponed until September of 2021.

The board was very disappointed to make this decision and they hope the public understands why the decision was made to cancel the annual Columbia County Fair for 2020.

