Popular SNL Star Set to Appear at Resorts World Catskills

Colin Jost, who co-anchor's Weekend Update on SNL will be performing at Resorts World Catskills in 2026.

American comedian, writer, and actor. He has been a staff writer for Saturday Night Live on NBC since 2005, and co-anchor of Weekend Update since 2014. He also served as one of the show's co-head writers from 2012 to 2015 and later came back as one of the show's head writers in 2017 until 2022 alongside Michael Che.

In 2025, Jost received an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from the College of Staten Island, CUNY, in recognition of his contributions to comedy, television, and community service. He is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and nineteen-time Emmy Award nominee for his work on Saturday Night Live and as a host of the Amazon Prime Video gameshow Pop Culture Jeopardy!

Jost is married to actress Scarlett Johansson, whom he met during one of her many occasions hosting SNL. They began a relationship in May 2017; in May 2019, the two became engaged. They married in October 2020 at their New York home. Johansson gave birth to their son in August 2021.

In 2023, Jost, along with fellow SNL comedian and Staten Island native Pete Davidson, purchased a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat, the MV John F. Kennedy. The ferry was used in the film Screamboat.

While Colin Jost is known more as a Weekend Update anchor than a primary impressionist, his most prominent and recent key impression is Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host and recent Defense Secretary in the SNL universe, often featured in cold opens satirizing current events, known for his military commentary and recent controversial strikes. He's also done other brief, sharp impressions, but Hegseth has become a recurring favorite for political commentary sketches.

Resorts World Catskills announced Monday that Colin Jost will perform at the venue on March 28, 2026. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 12 at Noon.

https://www.facebook.com/resortsworldcatskills/posts/pfbid02QVJybAeVHofhCYPXbEdQkcoqQ2aaGVJfPze31W5ueBQtJzWPcYRtpPvAMMUkQp1jl https://bit.ly/3MHskbi Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 12, at Noon:

Get our free mobile app

Resorts World Catskills Resorts World Catskills loading...

SNL Star Colin Jost is selling his $2.5M Badass New York Bachelor Pad