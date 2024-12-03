Chris Rock Playing Pair Of Surprise Shows In Poughkeepsie

Fans were shocked Tuesday morning to find that the comic legend is playing two intimate shows this week in Poughkeepsie.

Chris Rock is an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer, known for his sharp wit and insightful social commentary. Born on February 7, 1965, in Andrews, South Carolina, he grew up in Brooklyn, New York. Rock began his career in stand-up comedy in the 1980s and gained national attention in the early 1990s with his appearances on Saturday Night Live.

His breakthrough as a stand-up comedian came with the release of his special Bring the Pain in 1996, which earned him widespread acclaim and several Emmy nominations. Rock’s comedy often addresses race, relationships, and societal issues, blending humor with thought-provoking observations. He has released several successful stand-up specials, including Bigger & Blacker and Tamborine.

He is also known for his acting roles in films like Lethal Weapon 4, Madagascar, and Grown Ups. As a writer and producer, Rock has earned accolades, including an Academy Award nomination for his work on Good Hair and producing the critically acclaimed TV show Everybody Hates Chris.

94th Annual Academy Awards - Show Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images loading...

In addition to his successful career in entertainment, Rock made headlines in 2022 for hosting the Academy Awards, where he was slapped by Will Smith following a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Despite the incident, Rock continues to be a prominent and influential figure in comedy and entertainment.

Chris Rock "Working Out New Material" at Laugh It Up in Poughkeepsie

Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie had been home to Laugh It Up Comedy Club for some time, hosting countless shows over the years featuring comedy legends like Artie Lange, Gilbert Gottfried, Jackie "The Jokeman" Martling, and Doug Stanhope just to name a few. Many a fun time catching great comedy shows over the years at Laugh It Up.

Laugh It Up Comedy Club posted a link to their story on Facebook that simply said, Click Here Now! When you click the link, it takes you to the Laugh It Up Comedy Club website with direct links to Chris Rock shows at the club later this week.

attachment-Chris Rock LIU1 loading...

attachment-Chris Rock LIU2 loading...

Chris Rock will play two shows at the popular Poughkeepsie comedy club this Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets are $30 and you can purchase tickets and get more info here. This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted.

