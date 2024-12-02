Jake Paul Spotted At Popular Burger Joint In Pine Plains

Hot off the heels of defeating Mike Tyson in a much hyped boxing match, Jake Paul was spotted recently at an area burger joint with brother Logan.

Jake Paul is a professional boxer, influencer and actor who began his career posting videos on Vine in September 2013 and had amassed 5.3 million followers and 2 billion views before the app was discontinued. As an actor, he played Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark (2016–2018). Paul launched his YouTube channel in May 2014, and has ranked on the Forbes list as one of the highest paid TouTube creators in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Jake Paul's Boxing Career

Paul's boxing career began in August 2018 with a white-collar boxing match against Deji Olatunji, which he won via technical knockout. His professional boxing debut was against AnEsonGib in January 2020. He later faced and defeated former basketball player Nate Robinson and former MMA fighters Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice), and Anderson Silva.

In February 2023, Paul lost to Tommy Fury via split decision in his first fight with an active professional boxer. He then continued a winning streak defeating Nate Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland and Mike Perry. His November 2024 bout against Mike Tyson streamed live on Netflix, which he won via unanimous decision, became the biggest boxing gate in U.S. history outside of Las Vegas.

Jake Paul Spotted at Spud Shack in Pine Plains

Jake Paul and brother Logan were spotted over the weekend at Spud shack, a burger joint in Pine Plains, NY. The photo which appears to be tken for a surveilance camera was posted by the popular Pine Plains establishment on social media. "Jake and Logan Paul at spud shack today", the business wrote.

Spud Shack is described as a fast-food joint dishing up burgers and hand-cut fries in a 1950s-style atmosphere. The business has rave reviews of mostly 4 and 5 star ratings on Google. After one person commented on the photo stating that Logan Paul is building a home in the area, another commented, stating that he already lives in the area, having purchased a 100 plus acre estate in Stanfordville back in February.

Logan Paul is also no stranger to celebrity stardom as he is also a social media influencer, as well as a professional wrestler, entrepreneur, and actor. He is also known as 'The Maverick', and has over 23 million subscribers on his Youtube channel, and has ranked on the Forbes list for the highest paid YouTube creators in 2017, 2018, and 2021.

He is the co-founder of beverage company Prime and snack brand Lunchly. Paul has also run the Impaulsive podcast since November 2018, which has over four million YouTube subscribers. As a wrestler, he is signed to WWE, where he performs on a part-time basis and is a former WWE United States Champion.

Not the First Time Jake Paul Has Been Spotted in the Hudson Valley

Just this past summer, Carmel Police stopped Jake Paul on Lake Mahopac for water skiing without a life jacket. The incident seemed to part of social media campaign to push a Wave Breaker, Paul's new line of body spray distributed by Walmart.

