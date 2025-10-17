Drug Task Force Raid Results in Another Arrest in Dutchess County

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force continues to be as prolific as ever following yet another successful investigation, raid and arrest that took place earlier this week. It is just the latest that in the long line of cases and investigations carried out by the task force in recent years.

Drug Task Force Investigation in Pleasant Valley

The latest DCDTF raid occurred in the Town of Pleasant Valley on October 8,2025. The investigation began in response to the sale of narcotics and dangerous drugs in Pleasant Valley and the surrounding areas.

Task Force Agents while undercover then proceeded to make multiple purchases of narcotics from a suspect identified as 33-year old, William Oliver, of New Jersey. The purchases were made out of the out of the Pleasant Valley Garden Apartments located in town.

With sufficient evidence obtained, Drug Task Force Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Oliver's apartment.

Pleasant Valley Apartment Raid

With the possession of the search warrant, the Drug Task Force made their move, with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) and the Poughkeepsie SWAT team, and searched Mr. Oliver’s address.

Oliver was placed under arrest and taken into custody without incident. It was not stated in the press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, whether or not additional narcotics were recovered at the residence.

Oliver was taken to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and charged with the felony crime of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. Later on he was then taken for arraignment at the Town of Pleasant Valley Court, and afterwards was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. Additional charges are currently pending against Oliver related to the investigation.

Previous Stories: Corrections Facilities Crack Down on Illegal Contraband in New York State

The press release concluded, as many like it before have, with the Dutchess County Drug Task Force's continued commitment to disrupting the sale of dangerous drugs in local communities and holding dangerous narcotic and drug dealers accountable for their crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they may contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

