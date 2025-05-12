Meet The Student With Perfect Attendance For 17 Years

Mount Saint Mary senior Corey Sowers has had perfect attendance from kindergarten through college.

Imagine having a perfect attendance record all through your childhood up until adulthood. I know my record wasn't perfect with health issues early on in elementary school, to later on in high school not taking things seriously at times.

According to Mount Saint Mary College, senior Corey Sowers from Marlboro, NY, a Game Programing major at Newburgh's Mount Saint Mary College, made it through his elementary, middle, and high school years without ever missing a day of classes. When asked how he managed to maintain the almost impossible, by keeping perfect attendance for 17 year of schooling, his answer, “It’s just thanks to staying healthy, because I don’t get sick throughout the school year unless it’s winter break or spring break. That’s when it usually occurs,” Sowers explained. “But other than that, I’m good.” “I didn’t think I’d be able to do it. But here we are,” he said.

Even during COVID, Sowers logged in to his online schooling every day, never missing a day. Sowers is hoping to maintain his streak with graduate school on the horizon, possibly at Marist University.

Corey Sowers Goal in Life

Corey Sowers wants to work in video game programming. “Growing up, I played video games a lot,” he explained. “I was always the type of person that, when a new game came out, I was finding glitches and bugs. I looked up how the game was made because I found that interesting. I wanted to make my own games one day, or work for a company that makes games.”

Sowers’s father, Ken, says that watching his son reach this milestone “is a proud dad moment, for sure. When he achieved it the first time in elementary school, which was six years including kindergarten, he got an award for it. At the ceremony, I looked at my wife and said, ‘Boy, it would be nice if he kept this going.’” And kept going it did. All the best to Corey Sowers and congrats on his amazing record!

