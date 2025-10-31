Illegal Firearms and Narcotics Seized in Dutchess County Drug Task Force Raid

Today is Halloween, it's the creepiest and scariest day on the calendar year, but evidently that's not a universal truth, especially if your someone who has reason for the Dutchess County Drug Task Force to be knocking at your front door. Forget Michael Myers, Freddie Krueger, and Jason Voorhees, if you've got the DCDTF on your tail, times ticking, and it's only a matter of time until you get caught. That is exactly what happened just recently, as the Dutchess County Drug Task Force have just announced their latest successful raid.

Task Force Raid in Hyde Park

This latest of the various successful raids carried out by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, occurred on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at residence in the Town of Hyde Park. In the raid resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of illegal narcotics as well as firearms.

The investigation began essentially the same way as multiple prior investigations, with developing intelligence about a suspected dealer selling narcotics and dangerous drugs in Dutchess County. That intelligence was developed with Agents using another favorite tactic, of making multiple undercover purchases of illegal narcotics from their suspect, identified as 63-year old, Tyrone K. Haskins, of Hyde Park.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, after making the multiple purchases, Task Force Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Haskins residence, located at 2 Garden Street in Hyde Park.

That warrant would be executed with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Agents placed Haskins under arrest without incident at the scene, and then proceeded to search the residence.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

In that search, law enforcement discovered and seized large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, drug packaging materials, U.S. currency, digital scales, and other items associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics. In addition, they also discovered and seized two illegal loaded handguns, one of them having been stolen out of the State of North Carolina, and a bullet proof vest.

Raid Charges and Arraignment

After being placed under arrest, Haskins was taken into custody and charged with a list of major offenses. That list would include...

2 Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree (loaded handgun), a class C Violent Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd Degree, a class D Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree, a class E Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (intent to sell), a class B Felony

1 Count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (weight), a class B Felony

In addition, there are multiple sales charges pending against Haskins related to this case by the Drug Task Force. Haskins would later be taken in for arraignment and then was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

The press release concludes with a statement, that if anyone has information regarding this case or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, they are urged to contact the Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by emailing your tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

