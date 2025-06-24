An investigation is now underway at the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office following the report of an armed robbery that took place over the weekend in the Town of LaGrange. The investigation is in its early stages and Sheriff's are in search of not only more information but also the perpetrator.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Station Robbery in LaGrange

The robbery now under investigation took place during the early morning hours of Saturday June 21, 2025. It was approximately 4:39am when an unknown suspect entered the Exxon Gas Station, located at 1502 Route 55 in LaGrange. That unknown suspect armed was armed with and displayed a handgun and then demanded cash from the store register.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the suspect afterward fled the scene northbound on foot and was in possession of an unspecified amount of money.

Canva Canva loading...

At this time, little appears to be known about the suspect aside from a general description given of the clothing the suspect was wearing at the time of the robbery. The suspect was described as wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and even black shoes. Suspect was also wearing a green face mask.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Gathering Information

At this time the Dutchess County Sheriff's are actively investigating this crime and are gathering information. In their efforts, the Sheriff's Office is also urging that anyone with information on this case to contact them.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Specifically Sheriff's are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, anyone who witnessed events leading up to the incident or anyone who witnessed the fleeing suspect.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jared Griffin at 845-486-3809 or jgriffin@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com. Any information provided will also be kept confidential.

To this point in the investigation, Dutchess County Sheriff's have received assistance from both the New York State Police and the their own K-9 Unit. We will continue to monitor this investigation for if or when new information becomes available.

The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York State

Tips To Stay Safe During Summer Heat In New York State The Red Cross released four simple tips to stay safe during dangerous summer heat.