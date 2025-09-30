Drug Task Force Raid in Dutchess County Results in Arrest and Narcotics Seizure

Put yet another one in the books for members of the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Drug Task Force. The Drug Task Force recently executed yet another successful raid in the familiar streets of Poughkeepsie. Poughkeepsie is an area that the Drug Task Force has become quite familiar with in recent years.

Get our free mobile app

Drug Task Force Back in Poughkeepsie

The raid conducted by the Drug Task Force actually occurred earlier this month on Thursday, September 11, 2025, however, law enforcement only confirmed details last week via an official press release from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to that press release, Task Force Agents investigation began following multiple complaints from community members in the area of North Bridge Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. Through their efforts, Agents successfully identified 41-year old, Derrick Ensley, of Queens, New York, as their primary suspect.

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Dutchess County Gov Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, Dutchess County Gov loading...

Over the course of the investigation, Agents reportedly made multiple purchases of narcotics, including fentanyl and cocaine from Ensley. Reports also stated that Ensley had allegedly been distributing narcotics from a residence located on North Bridge Street. With evidence gathered against Ensley, Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Search Warrant Raid

With the search warrant secured, Agents moved to the residence to execute it with assistance from Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) and the Poughkeepsie Police SWAT Team.

When the raid began, Ensley attempted to flee the scene through a window but was apprehended by tactical officers without further incident. During the search, law enforcement made a number of finds, which included the seizure of large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, drug packaging materials, U.S. currency, digital scales, and other items associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.

Ensley was taken into police custody, and charged with the crime of Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd degree with intent to sell, a class B Felony. Later on, Ensley was arraigned and then remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

The press release concluded with a message that has been repeated on multiple occasions by law enforcment in Dutchess County. That message being, for anyone with information on this specific case, or about any other individuals selling drugs in Dutchess County, to contact the Drug Task Force.

The Drug Task Force may be contacted via their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040, or by emailing tips to Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com,

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

FBI Seeks Help To Capture Five Dangerous Fugitives In New York The FBI is on the hunt for five fugitives linked to serious crimes, including murder and sexual assault, with rewards for tips on their capture. Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young