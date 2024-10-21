Poughkeepsie Juice Bar Giving Away Free Smoothies For A Year

Popular smoothie shop is celebrating an anniversary with a big party and giveaway.

Anyone that knows me , knows my love for smoothies. I get them daily. For those not familiar, a smoothie is a beverage made by pureeing ingredients in a blender. A smoothie commonly has a liquid base, such as fruit juice or milk, yogurt or ice cream. Other ingredients may be added, including fruits, vegetables, non-dairy milk, crushed ice, whey powder or nutritional supplements.

Peole just love smoothies. A matter of fact, there is even an actual National Smootie Day celebrated annually in June that celebrates the refreshing beverage made with fruits and vegetables. We actually covered 5 great smoothie shops in the Hudson Valley back in June for the holiday.

I actually recently discovered Chakra Bowls in Poughkeepsie and had a delivery via Doordash. I had the Banana Bread Smoothie and the Sweet and Spicy Avo (organic Bread Alone Multi-grain bread toasted with smashed avocado, local microgreens, Hemp Seed, Honey Siracha and pepper. It was amazing!

When I received my delivery, I noticed that Chakra Bowls has an anniversary party coming up.

Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

Chakra Bowls known for their healthy smoothies, smoothie bowls, wellness bowls, superfoods and salads, toast dishes, and more was formerly located off Arlington Avenue in Poughkeepsie but moved to the new location in Eastdale Village in the fall of 2022.

Chakra Bowls Celebrating 6 Years, Giving Away Free Smoothies For a Year

Chakra Bowls located in Eastdale Villahe in Poughkeepsie is celebrating 6 years with a big party and giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-8pm. There will be local vendors, Permanent Jewelry, Food, Drinks, giveaways, and a chance to win FREE smoothies for an entire year! Get more info here. Check out their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses