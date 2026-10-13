Chain Store Plans New Location at Hudson Heritage in Poughkeepsie

Another national chain is looking to open a new location in the Hudson Valley, with plans to construct a building at one of Poughkeepsie's largest redevelopment projects.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board is scheduled to review a proposal on Thursday, October 15, that would bring a new Mavis Discount Tire location to the Hudson Heritage development along Route 9.

The project would add another business to the growing commercial development on the former Hudson River Psychiatric Center property, which has already attracted major retailers, restaurants and residential development.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

New Mavis Tire Proposed at Hudson Heritage

According to application documents submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie, the proposed Mavis Discount Tire would be constructed on a 1.26-acre parcel at 45 Winslow Gate Road.

The new building would be located in the northern section of the commercial development, on property currently used for parking near Winslow Gate Road.

Architectural drawings included in the application show a standalone brick-and-glass building with the familiar Mavis Discount Tire signage. The proposed facility would include a customer waiting area, service bays, tire storage and work areas.

The site plan also calls for 26 parking spaces, new landscaping and sidewalks connecting the business to the existing development.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Zoning Changes Needed Before Construction

Before the project can move forward, the developer must receive approval for changes to the Hudson Heritage Development Master Plan and the town's zoning regulations.

The application requests permission to allow motor vehicle repair facilities and automotive accessory sales within the development's Historic Revitalization Development District. Those uses are not currently permitted under the existing zoning rules.

The Planning Board will review the proposal on October 15 and make a recommendation to the Town Board.

A public hearing on the proposed zoning amendments is scheduled for November 4.