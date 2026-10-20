Dutchess County Dunkin’ Plans Move and New Drive-Thru

A popular Hudson Valley Dunkin' location is planning a move that could make it much easier for customers to grab their morning coffee.

According to documents filed with the Town of East Fishkill Planning Board, Dunkin' is looking to relocate its existing restaurant at Taconic Plaza on Route 52 in Hopewell Junction.

The move wouldn't take the coffee shop very far. In fact, the new location would be in the same shopping plaza, but with one major addition that customers will likely appreciate.

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Dunkin' Plans New Drive-Thru in East Fishkill

The proposal calls for Dunkin' to move from Building 1 to Building 2 at Taconic Plaza, located at 2593 Route 52.

According to the application, the coffee chain would occupy approximately 2,400 square feet of an existing building that also houses a liquor store.

The biggest change would be the addition of a drive-thru window, allowing customers to pick up coffee, breakfast sandwiches and other items without leaving their vehicles.

The project would also include improvements to the parking area to accommodate the relocated restaurant and its new drive-thru.

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East Fishkill Planning Board Reviewing Dunkin' Proposal

The Dunkin' relocation is scheduled for discussion at the East Fishkill Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, October 20.

According to town planning records, the application has been under consideration since at least November 2025, when it appeared on a Planning Board agenda as an amended site plan.

If approved, the project would give customers along the busy Route 52 corridor another drive-thru option while allowing Dunkin' to remain in its existing shopping plaza.