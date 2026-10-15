Poughkeepsie Gets $3.6 Million to Fix 0.4 Miles of One Road

A small but frustrating stretch of road in Poughkeepsie is getting a multimillion-dollar investment that promises more than just a smoother ride.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $97 million for transportation improvements across New York, with $3.6 million headed to the City of Poughkeepsie. The local funding will help rehabilitate Grand Avenue, where deteriorating pavement and drainage problems have drawn complaints from residents.

The work will cover approximately 0.4 miles between Hooker Avenue and College Avenue. Along with new pavement, the project includes sidewalks, curb ramps and signage intended to make the street safer and more accessible.

For anyone who regularly drives or walks through the neighborhood, the announcement is long overdue.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie

“We know how frustrating the condition of Grand Avenue has been for our residents, and we can finally take action to address their concerns,” Mayor Yvonne Flowers said in the announcement.

According to the city’s Grand Avenue project page, plans call for milling and resurfacing the road, replacing concrete curbs, upgrading sidewalks and curb ramps to meet accessibility standards, and making drainage improvements. Bicycle accommodations and green stormwater practices are also being considered.

The funding is part of a statewide effort to make it easier to get around on foot or by bicycle. Although Hochul announced the awards, the money comes through the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie

A total of 35 projects received funding, with $30.9 million going to the Mid-Hudson region. Another local award will send $1.6 million to the Town of Marbletown for sidewalks along Route 213 and Second Street in the hamlet of High Falls.

In Poughkeepsie, planning for Grand Avenue dates back to 2023. The city’s project page still lists construction as on hold while "additional funding is sought," underscoring why this award from the state is such good news. Neither this week's press release nor the posted schedule gives a new construction start date, so residents will still need to wait for details on when crews will arrive.