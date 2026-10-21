Can New York Businesses Refuse the New Trump Dollar Coin?

A new dollar coin featuring President Donald Trump could soon become a political headache for some businesses, but can New York shops refuse to accept it?

The U.S. Mint has released a new $1 coin featuring Trump's portrait to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. The gold-colored coins went on sale in September, and U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach says they will be available at banks in November.

Beach is encouraging Trump supporters to use the coins to make a political statement. In a video shared by the Treasury Department, he urged supporters to buy rolls of the coins and spend them at "liberal coffee shops" to "watch their heads explode."

The comments have raised an interesting question. Can businesses that oppose Trump legally refuse to accept the coins?

Alex Wong, Getty Images Alex Wong, Getty Images

Can Businesses Refuse Certain Types of Cash?

According to the Federal Reserve, there is no federal law requiring private businesses to accept cash for ordinary purchases. In many states, stores can refuse certain denominations or even operate without accepting cash at all.

However, New York has recently passed a law that changes things.

On March 21, 2026, a new statewide law went into effect requiring most retail establishments and food stores to accept cash. Under the New York law, businesses cannot refuse cash payments or charge customers more for using cash instead of a credit card.

There are exceptions. Businesses can refuse bills larger than $20, and certain transactions, including online purchases, are exempt. Stores can also provide qualifying machines that convert cash into prepaid cards.

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images

Can New York Stores Refuse Trump Dollar Coins?

New York's law specifically defines cash as United States coins and currency. While businesses can refuse bills larger than $20, there is no similar exception for dollar coins.

That means a grocery store, restaurant or retailer in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster County covered by the law generally cannot refuse a legitimate Trump $1 coin simply because it features the president.

Businesses that violate the law face fines of up to $1,000 for a first offense and $1,500 for subsequent violations. New York Attorney General Letitia James has encouraged customers to report businesses that illegally refuse cash.

Although there has been no reported court ruling specifically addressing the Trump coins, the wording of New York's law suggests that businesses would have little legal justification for refusing them based solely on their design.

Whether Trump's supporters will actually take Beach up on his challenge remains to be seen. Sticking it to a business owner by going inside their store and financially supporting them by purchasing items seems counterintuitive anyway.