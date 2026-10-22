Bobby Flay-Backed Restaurant Coming to Poughkeepsie

Some of the biggest names in the restaurant industry, including Bobby Flay and Marcus Samuelsson, are launching a unique dining experience in Poughkeepsie.

Wonder, a restaurant concept that combines menus from more than 20 different restaurants under one roof, is preparing to make its Hudson Valley debut.

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What Is Wonder?

Wonder isn't your typical restaurant. Instead of choosing from one menu, customers can order food from several different restaurants at the same time, all prepared in one kitchen. Orders are available for dine-in, takeout or delivery.

The options at Wonder restaurants include Bobby Flay Steak, which offers premium cuts of beef, including filet mignon, and Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson, featuring Harlem-inspired fried chicken sandwiches and tenders. Pizza lovers can choose from brands such as Brooklyn's legendary Di Fara Pizza or Detroit Brick Pizza Co., while barbecue fans can order Texas-style brisket and pork ribs from Tejas Barbecue.

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Other options across Wonder's locations include sushi from Happy Tuna, Thai dishes from SriPraPhai, Indian food from Dabba Indian Kitchen and Mexican favorites from Limesalt. There are also burgers, salads, Mediterranean dishes, Chinese food and desserts.

The best part is that customers don't have to agree on one restaurant. Someone craving Bobby Flay's steak can order it alongside a Di Fara pizza, a fried chicken sandwich and sushi, with everything arriving together in one order.

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Billion-Dollar Restaurant Company Expanding to Poughkeepsie

Wonder was founded by entrepreneur Marc Lore in 2018. The company originally experimented with mobile kitchens that prepared meals outside customers' homes before shifting to traditional restaurant locations.

The concept has attracted significant attention from investors. In July 2026, Wonder announced a $650 million funding round that valued the company at $9 billion before the new investment.

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Wonder has been rapidly expanding throughout New York and neighboring states, and the new Poughkeepsie location will be the brand's first in Dutchess County. The new restaurant will occupy approximately 4,490 square feet in the Hudson Heritage shopping plaza on Winslow Gate Road, which is already home to ShopRite, Shake Shack, Starbucks and several other businesses.

While the company hasn't announced an official opening date, preparations are clearly underway. Bright green signs have appeared on the windows of the new storefront announcing that the restaurant is "opening soon."

It's not yet known exactly which restaurant menus will be available at the Poughkeepsie location. Wonder's offerings can vary by location, so customers will have to wait to find out which celebrity chef creations and restaurant favorites will be coming to Dutchess County.