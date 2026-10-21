Hudson Valley’s First Apple Store Opening in Dutchess, But…

The Hudson Valley is finally getting an Apple Store, but there's a catch that may disappoint some iPhone customers.

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For years, Hudson Valley residents looking to visit an official Apple Store have had to travel outside the area. Whether it's getting a busted iPhone repaired, visiting the Genius Bar for technical support or shopping for the latest Apple products, a trip to the Apple Store usually means a long drive.

Now, a new Apple retail location is coming to Dutchess County. However, not everyone will be allowed to shop there.

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New Apple Store Opening in Dutchess County

Marist University has announced an Apple Authorized Campus Store at its Poughkeepsie campus, offering Mac computers, iPads, Apple Watches and accessories at special education pricing.

The store is located at 51 Fulton Street, inside the university's new Tech Commons. Its grand opening is scheduled for October 27, but unlike traditional Apple Stores, the location won't be accessible to the general public. Only Marist students, faculty, staff and alumni will be allowed to shop there.

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More Than Just an Apple Store

The new store is part of Marist's Tech Commons, a technology hub that will also house university IT services and card services. Construction is still going on inside 51 Fulton Street, where additional technical support and a Digital Education Teaching Lab are planned to open in the near future.

Marist officials say they hope to eventually give students the opportunity to help operate the store, providing real-world experience managing a technology business.

"Over time, we hope to expand student involvement in store operations, creating valuable real-world experiences managing a tech business," said Marist Vice President of Information Technology Mike Caputo.

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While the new Apple Authorized Campus Store is a welcome addition for the Marist community, it won't solve the problem for most Hudson Valley Apple customers looking for a nearby Genius Bar or official Apple retail location.

But hopefully this will help put the Mid-Hudson Valley on Apple's radar, reminding them that a local store available to everyone is something that we are sorely lacking.