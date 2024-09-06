How to Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day In the Hudson Valley

National Beer Lover's Day is celebrated annually on September 7.

National Beer Lover's Day celebrates the grains, hops and brewing methods across many eras. according to National Day Calendar.

National Beer Lover's Day, celebrated annually on September 7th, is a fun and informal holiday dedicated to enjoying and appreciating beer. It's a day for beer enthusiasts to indulge in their favorite brews, explore new styles, and celebrate the rich history and craftsmanship of beer. Whether it's visiting local breweries, trying out new craft beers, or simply sharing a cold one with friends, the day is all about raising a toast to this beloved beverage.

There isn't a specific origin or founder that’s widely documented for this special day. It’s one of those unofficial holidays that seems to have emerged organically, likely driven by the popularity of beer and the desire to celebrate it. If you’re a beer lover, it’s a great excuse to raise a glass and toast to the diverse world of beer!

Thank those who work at brewing delicious beer in the local Hudson Valley area. Give a shout out to them and use #NationalBeerLoversDay to post on social media.

A Great Day to Think About the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival

National Beer Lover's Day is a great day to think about the upcoming Hudon River Craft Beer Festival and to grab tickets for the event. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival has been the premium Craft Beer sampling event in the Hudson Valley for over 10 years. It was announced earlier this year that the event would be moving to a brand new location at People's WaterFront Park on the Newburgh Waterfront in New burgh, NY on Saturday, Sept. 28. Get all the info you need and tickets here.

