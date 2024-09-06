Why Was Mysterious Helicopter Hovering Over Fishkill Area?

The helicopter spotted this week with a cable dropped out of it had people wondering what was going on.

A lot of people were curious to know why a helicopter was seen hovering over the Fishkill, NY area this week. When you see something like that, you usually immediately think that it was due to a horrific accident, so its natural to believe that to be the case.

A short video clip posted on sociial media by Karen Pasquarella on Wednesday, Sept. 4 shows a helicopter hovering the Fishkill area. The posting on Facebook has the caption, "this helicopter has been hovering for over a half hour near Walmart/Fishkill area. It has a cable dropped out of it. I wonder what's going on?" The video can be seen below.

Helicopter Involved With Gap Distribution Center

It was confirmed be several sources including from a posting in the Dutchess County Scanner Feed Facebook group that the helicopter was involved in a project replacing the air conditioning unit on the roof of the Gap Distribution Center. The posting also went on to say that there was nothing to be concerned about, eluding to people who may be concerened about the hovering helicopter and what it was doing there.

Another posting from Tom Masch, a U.S. Army veteran and owner of Momma's Towing in Wappingers Falls confirms the story.

FYI to all the residents in the town of Fishkill near the gap they are doing air conditioning and heat work on a few of their buildings and putting in new air conditioners they will be utilizing a helicopter for the service because the air conditioners are too heavy and cranes cannot reach the point where they need them so don't be alarmed to see a low flying helicopter near Jefferson Boulevard Merritt Boulevard in that area there unknown time when they're going to start this but it's going to be in the next 48 hours.

