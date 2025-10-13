New Honduran Restaurant Takes Over Former Roatan Spot in Poughkeepsie

Catracho's opened a couple weeks ago on Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

We reported back in March of 2002 the closing of El Bracero, a popular Mexican restaurant that had been a city mainstay in Poughkeepsie for 32 years. The owner had retired and sold the business. About a month later, a new Honduran restaurant took over the spot at 581 Main Street called Roatan. Roatan is now now more.

Roatan Honduras Restaurant opened its doors in April at 581 Main St in Poughkeepsie as pretty much the only game in town when it came to Honduran food. Honduran food is a fusion of Mesoamerican, Spanish, Caribbean, and African cuisine. Soup, fried fish, tamales, carne asada (grilled beef), baleadas (tortilla filled with refried beans), and chicken and rice are among the list of popular Honduran dishes. Rotan recently closed its doors after just over 3 years and a new Honduran restaurant has taken its place.

Catracho's Opens in City of Poughkeepsie

With new owners and a new name, Catracho's opened a couple weeks back in the former Roatan spot. The term Catracho's is a proud and widely accepted colloquialism for people of Honduran descent, similar to how other nationalities have nicknames. While it can sometimes be used derisively, it is generally used in a friendly way among Central Americans.

We stopped in at the new restaurant talked with employee Vanessa who said that they had just opened under new ownership just over two weeks ago and have received a nice response so far. We looked over the menu as Catracho's is described as "A Taste of Honduras" with all their food made fresh daily. Everything looked and sounded delicious.

One Google review said, "SO HAPPY TO HAVE FOUND FOOD FROM HOME! THE FLAVORS AND HOSPITALITY WERE SPOT ON! WILL DEFINITELY BE VISITNG AGAIN SOON!" Check em out at 581 Main Street and call them at (845) 889-5014.

