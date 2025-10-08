Massive Week-Long Paving Project Set for Poughkeepsie’s Main Street
Milling and paving of Main Street taking place weather permitting for over a week-long span.
Poughkeepsie launched its first five-year paving plan in September 2025, a systematic initiative to improve roads across the city, including sections of Main Street, using state funding and city resources. In 2024, sections of Main Street between Clinton and White streets were paved using state funds, with more improvements planned for the future as part of this long-term commitment to infrastructure.
Five-Year Paving Plan (Starting September 2025)
- Goal:To systematically improve the condition of streets throughout the city, enhancing safety, ride quality, and durability.
- Funding:The plan is made possible through city funding and strategic planning by the Department of Public Works.
- Transparency:The city is making its five-year paving plan publicly available to increase transparency and accountability with residents.
- Dynamic Program:The plan is dynamic and subject to change due to unexpected weather conditions or unforeseen elements.
Recent Paving Work (2024)
- In September 2024, city contractors completed paving work on Main Street between Clinton and White streets.
- This work was part of a larger effort using state funds to mill and pave sections of over a dozen roads in the city.
Overall Strategy
- Milling and Paving:This process involves grinding off the top layers of pavement and then applying new asphalt for a smoother, more durable road surface.
- ADA Improvements:In addition to paving, the city's infrastructure efforts may also include significant drainage and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements.
- Community Benefits:The paving projects are presented as part of a vision to build a better, safer, and more connected city for its residents.
According to a notice from the City of Poughkeepsie and the Department of Public Works posted on an apartment building on the 500 block of Poughkeepsie, milling & paving of Main Street is set to take place Oct. 9 through 17th weather permitting. Local traffic will be accommodated as best as possible. residents are told to plan deliveries accordingly and there will be no parking permitted on Main Street during working hours 6am to 6pm.
