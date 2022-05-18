A new Honduran restaurant has opened in the former El Bracero spot in the City of Poughkeepsie.

I have to say, when El Bracero closed up shop in the City of Poughkeepsie, it was sad news. It was a go-to place for me and many other city residents for great Mexican food. They closed back in March, and just last month a new restaurant moved into the vacant building.

Employees of the new Roatan Honduras Restaurant.

Roatan Honduras Restaurant opened its doors in April at 581 Main St in Poughkeepsie and they are pretty much the only game in town when it comes to Honduran food. Honduran food is a fusion of Mesoamerican, Spanish, Caribbean, and African cuisine. Soup, fried fish, tamales, carne asada (grilled beef), baleadas (tortilla filled with refried beans), and chicken and rice are among the list of popular Honduran dishes.

There are plenty of delicious food and beverage options at Roatan Honduran Restaurant. Tamales, enchiladas, tacos, fajitas... you are sure to find something to your liking at Roatan Honduras Restaurant. Check out their menu at the website here.

Nice little dining area at Roatan.

Plenty of ice cold beverages to go along with the delicious food at Roatan.

The space went through a complete overhaul while it was vacant, and Roatan is bright and airy with nice new booths and tables.

We wish the new business all the best and hope they have a successful run.