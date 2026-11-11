What’s Open and Closed in the Hudson Valley on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day will interrupt some everyday routines across the Hudson Valley today.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, November 11. That means a midweek break for some residents and business as usual for others. Before heading out to run errands, here's what to expect.

Federal and New York State offices will be closed for the holiday. County-level offices are also closed for the day. In Dutchess County, the Office for the Aging and its Friendship Centers, as well as its government offices, are all closed.

All public schools will also be observing the holiday. Colleges and some private institutions may still be open, so it's best to check.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Don't bother making a special trip to the post office. The U.S. Postal Service says all locations will be closed, with regular mail delivery returning Thursday, November 12. UPS pickup and delivery will be available, while FedEx lists modified service and open FedEx Office locations.

Most bank branches will be closed, although ATMs and online banking will remain available. Just keep in mind that deposits and other transactions may not process until the next business day. Most restaurants, grocery stores and retailers will remain open, with individual businesses setting their own hours.

Those who depend on public transportation should also check for holiday schedules. Dutchess County Public Transit says there will be no bus service on Veterans Day. Normal service resumes Thursday. Metro-North's most up-to-date schedules will be listed on the TrainTime app.

As for garbage pickup, private carriers should be operating as usual. Casella's Hudson Valley holiday schedule lists Veterans Day as open with no pickup delay. Customers with municipal collection or another hauler should check their own schedule.

Most of the libraries we checked appear to be open on Wednesday. However, you may want to check your municipality first.