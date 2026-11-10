‘Error’ Disqualifies Hudson Valley Varsity Team From Championship

A Hudson Valley football team’s championship dreams have been put on hold over a mistake school officials say the kids had nothing to do with.

Middletown’s varsity football team entered the playoffs undefeated and seeded first in its bracket. But now, instead of preparing for a championship, players and their families are waiting to find out whether they’ll even be allowed on the field.

In a letter sent to families on Monday, Superintendent Amy Creeden and Athletic Director Justin Sturge revealed that one player hadn’t met the minimum regular-season game requirement to participate in the postseason.

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While the district didn't disclose the missing requirement, it blames an adult who misunderstood the eligibility rules, not the player, for barring the entire team from advancing to the Section IX championship game on November 14.

“Not one student-athlete did anything wrong,” school officials wrote.

Middletown requested a waiver from Section IX, but it was denied. The district then appealed to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s executive director. That request was also turned down.

Now, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler is asking whether there’s another way to handle this.

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Hoovler says he respects the rules and the people responsible for enforcing them. But as a former youth football president and the parent of two children who played collegiate sports, he also knows what goes into getting a team this far.

Hoovler questioned whether a penalty against the responsible adults or a financial penalty against the district could be possible, provided it follows the rules and is fair to the other teams.

The district is now working with attorneys to pursue further legal action, although school leaders admit the chances are limited.