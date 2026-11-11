Nearly $14 Million Announced for More Hudson Valley Road Repairs

Hudson Valley roads are getting millions of dollars for a much-needed makeover.

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $100 million in paving money across New York, with $13.95 million earmarked for the Mid-Hudson region. The announcement comes as the state prepares for snow and ice season, although the projects are scheduled to begin next spring.

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Hudson Valley Roads Slated For Repaving

Orange County is getting the biggest share of the region’s funding, with $9.6 million going toward three projects around Goshen, Hamptonburgh and Montgomery.

Route 416 will receive $4.8 million for resurfacing between Route 207 and Route 211. Another $3.6 million will go toward Route 207 between Sarah Wells Trail and the Route 416 intersection.

In the Village of Montgomery, $1.2 million has been allocated to repave Route 211 between Chandler Drive and Route 17K.

Drivers in Putnam County will also see work along Route 301. The state has set aside $3.7 million to resurface the stretch described in the announcement as running from the Town of Kent line to Old Forge Road, covering portions of Kent and Putnam Valley.

Sullivan County’s project includes $562,000 for Route 42 between the Orange County line and Monticello, through Forestburgh and Thompson.

In total, the state says the Mid-Hudson funding will cover 49 lane miles of pavement. The projects are part of the Department of Transportation’s Harsh Winter Paving program, which targets state highways damaged by rough weather. The DOT says smoother, well-maintained roads also make snow and ice removal easier.

Specific construction dates and traffic restrictions have not been announced. For now, the money is committed, with the fresh pavement set to follow next spring.