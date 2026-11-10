Avoid a Ticket: Parking Bans Begin Across the Hudson Valley

Simply parking your car could get you a ticket in towns across the Hudson Valley starting this month.

Communities across the Hudson Valley are bringing back seasonal street-parking restrictions. Depending on where you live, that could mean having to move your car by a certain time every evening.

This year, drivers shouldn't assume the rules are the same as last year. One Dutchess County town has made a change that you'll need to know if you want to avoid a citation.

Photo by Steve DiMatteo on Unsplash red and white no smoking sign

The Town of Wappinger amended its ordinance in January, replacing its blanket overnight winter parking ban with restrictions tied to snow emergencies. Its November 1 through March 31 provision now applies only during those emergencies, which can be triggered automatically by certain National Weather Service alerts. The rule covers public roads outside the Village of Wappingers Falls.

Elsewhere, you can get a parking ticket even if there's not a snowflake in sight.

In Dutchess County, the Town of Poughkeepsie prohibits street parking from midnight to 8am between November 1 and April 1. The Town of Fishkill follows the same dates, but its hours are 1am to 7am. East Fishkill’s restriction runs November 1 through April 15 and covers the entire day on town roads and state highways.

Hyde Park’s overnight restriction runs from midnight to 6am, November 15 through March 15. The Town of Red Hook prohibits parking from 11pm to 7am, November 15 through April 1.

Rhinebeck residents need to pay attention to which side of the village line they’re on. The town’s ban runs midnight to 8am from November 15 through April 1. In the village, it’s 12:01am to 6am from November 15 through March 31.

Photo by Tyler Hardie on Unsplash No parking sign with arrow pointing right

Orange County has its own mix of rules. The Village of Monroe prohibits street parking from 10pm to 6am, November 1 through April 1. Warwick’s village ban covers those same dates from 2am to 6am, while the Village of Goshen’s 2am to 6am restriction runs November 1 through March 31.

In the Town of Newburgh, the November 15 through April 15 restriction applies when snow or ice is present, with limited exceptions. Middletown has eliminated its blanket seasonal ban, but vehicles must leave city streets during declared Snow Alerts.

The Town of Lloyd’s parking season starts especially early. Its midnight to 7am restriction runs October 15 through April 15, with shorter hours on specified streets in downtown Highland. Esopus prohibits parking from 10pm to 6am, November 1 through March 15.

Saugerties also has separate town and village calendars. Both prohibit overnight parking from 3am to 7am, but the town’s season runs November 15 through April 15. The village’s runs December 15 through March 15.

Other communities have parking bans that are entirely snow-dependent. Both the town and village of New Paltz restrict street parking once accumulation reaches two inches, until roads are cleared. Kingston uses snow-emergency routes and special alternate-side rules during emergencies.

So, before leaving your car out overnight, make sure to check your municipality’s current rules and the signs on your street, lest you wake up to find a ticket stuck under your windshield wiper or, worse yet, discover that your car has been towed away.