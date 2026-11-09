Mysterious Animal Screaming in Hudson Valley Neighborhoods

Residents throughout the Hudson Valley have reported hearing a bloodcurdling noise outside their homes this month. It turns out the answer is not what most people think.

After more than 35 years living in Dutchess County, I recently heard something unfamiliar coming from our front yard. The high-pitched scream was something I remember from a trip to Vermont years ago. At the time, locals said they were fishers, but could that be what I heard outside my house?

Canva Canva

Could it be a Fisher?

Often called a “fisher cat,” this animal belongs to the weasel family. It has dark fur, short legs and a long, bushy tail. Its menu includes mice, squirrels, fruit and even porcupines.

Fishers favor wooded habitat, but can also live around suburban neighborhoods. Their recovery in New York followed reforestation, trapping controls and reintroduction efforts. They're now considered common throughout most of upstate New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says fishers are routinely blamed for loud screaming, but are most likely not the culprits. In fact, the DEC says fishers have never been documented making screeching noises at all. Their known calls are quieter growls and chatter heard at close range.

Instead, wildlife experts say the animal behind online recordings labeled as screaming fishers is nearly always a red fox. I suppose I owe the fisher an apology.

Atsushi Tomura, Getty Images Atsushi Tomura, Getty Images

Blame it on the Foxes

A family of foxes recently made themselves at home in my neighborhood, and we've been watching them roam across the yard all summer. It turns out that they're looking like much more likely suspects. But why would they start screaming now?

The DEC says September through January is when young red foxes head off to find their own territories, leaving their parents behind and venturing out to find a new home ahead of winter.

Foxes use screams to not only to attract mates, but to warn off rivals, so a neighborhood territorial dispute is a likely explanation for the noises that people have been hearing at night.

Apparently, the foxes I've enjoyed watching all summer are getting a bit territorial and have been making their voices heard. Have you been hearing animal screams in your neighborhood this month? If so, it may just be a fox.