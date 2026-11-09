New York’s Brightest Christmas Tree to be Lit in Hudson Valley

A Christmas tree with more lights than Rockefeller Center is getting ready for its dazzling Hudson Valley return.

Crews were seen decorating the Marist University Christmas tree on Friday, preparing for its annual holiday transformation. Anyone who has seen this tree glowing at night knows why the work needs to start so early.

As we reported last year, the display boasts an incredible 78,400 LED lights spread across 784 strands. That’s over 30,000 more lights than the giant Norway spruce in Rockefeller Center.

A. Boris A. Boris

While the Marist tree has become a familiar holiday sight along Route 9, its history goes back further than some visitors might realize. Marist says the campus tree tradition began in the 1980s, although the current dazzling display with miles of lights is fairly new.

The 54-foot tree in front of the Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Chapel on the Poughkeepsie campus is primarialy lit in white. But if you look closely, you'll notice that every fourth light is red in order to add a little Marist pride to the holiday spectacle.

Carlo de Jesus/Marist University. Carlo de Jesus/Marist University.

For those who want to see the switch flipped, Marist’s annual tree lighting is scheduled for Monday, November 30 at 5:15pm. There will be festive music performed by the Marist Singers, remarks from members of the campus community, cookies and hot chocolate.

You don’t have to be a student or graduate to take part. Marist specifically welcomes people of all backgrounds and faiths to gather for the lighting. Just make sure your phone is charged. This is one tree you'll want to take plenty of pictures of.