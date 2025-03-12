Popular Hudson Valley Hot Dog Truck Set For 2025 Return

Carole's Hot Dogs has announced its opening date for the season.

With 65 degree temps this week in the Hudson Valley area, you know that spring is just around the corner. It was a beautiful spring-like day in the Poughkeepsie area on Tuesday, and it was nice to hear the new of a popular area hot dog stand getting ready to reopen for the season.

The Hudson Valley area has so many beloved hot dog spots, many places that are known to be the best of the best. You really don't have to travel far to get some of the best dogs you'll ever have.

This past September, Lynn, the owner of Hyde Park's Carole's Hot Dogs had to temporarily close up shop as she was dealing with some health issues. The extremely supportive and caring community rallied behind Lynne, saying health first. Despite serious health issues, Lynn forged ahead and was able to reopen her beloved hot dog business the following month in October, eventually finishing up for the year.

Carole's Hot Dogs also made our list last year of 6 Great Hudson Valley Hot Dog Spots. Anytime I've ever stooped at Carole's I always get the meal deal with two dogs, chips and a soda. I personally will get one dog with chili and another with cooked onions, every time.

Carole's Hot Dogs Returning This Weekend

Lynn took to social media on Tuesday, posting to the Carole's HotDogs Facebook page that her first day back for 2025 will be on Saturday, March 15th from 11:30 to 3:30pm offering up those delicious Sabrett's dogs with the "snap". Loyal customers will also be happy to know that the $10 meal deal returns with 2 dogs, chips and a soda (or water) plus toppings like chili, cheese, sweet/hot onions, Relish, sauerkraut, Jalapeños, hot cherry peppers, bacon bits. (I'm hungry already!)

1st day back: Carole's HotDogs Saturday, March 15th, 11:30-3:30 at Sabrett's Frankfurters That's right, the wait is over for the best tasting, 100%, all beef,with the "snap" $10 meal: 2 dogs, chips, soda or water & toppings

Get our free mobile app

Check Out The 11 Most Popular Hot Dog Toppings It is grilling season and here are the Top 11 things to throw on top of your hotdog. You can use these separately or together or mix and match. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley Gallery Credit: Robyn Taylor