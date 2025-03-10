Popular Hudson Valley “Dancing Flagger” Is All the Rage

A flagger spotted in the Poughkeepsie area has been drawing a lot of attention.

Last week a crew was spotted around the Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County area clearing trees. Something that would normally not draw much attention, but when arriving at the radio station, I noticed something. One of the flaggers was very happy, and dancing as cars passed by.

The "dancing flagger" was clearly in a great mood, and having a great time while entertaining vehicles passing by. You couldn't help but smile at the routine being displayed. I had a conversation with my brother about it, and was wondering if anyone else had caught him in the act.

Apparently last week's appearance of the dancing flagger was not his first outing. In a posting from January in the Facebook group Hyde Park, New York - Free Speech, Donna Parish- Bischoff posted a fun video of the flagger set to the classic Village People song "Y.M.CA." The video garnered 116 reactions and nearly 40 comments with 1.9k views on the actual video.

Comments on the video ranged from "He was fun!! Great attitude!!" to "He made my day". One person by the name of Rebecca Nowall-Fleet commented, "He was doing that yesterday when I passed through. It was quite entertaining. No one was mad about being stopped, adding a laughing emoji.

Its definitely something you don't see everyday, and its a great thing to see. Someone enjoying their job so much, while entertaining others.. Clearly the unnamed flagger is bringing happiness to many area commuters, having to deal with the daily grind of Hudson Valley travel. Have you spotted the "dancing flagger" before? Hit us up on the WPDH mobile app. See the fun video here.

