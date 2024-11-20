Carbon monoxide is a potentially deadly gas that is completely odorless, colorless and tasteless. The American Lung Association goes on to say that CO is produced when fuels such as "gasoline, natural gas, oil, kerosene, wood or charcoal are burned."

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure are described as being similar to the flu, food poisoning or other illnesses. According to provisional CDC data, 1,244 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the United States in 2022.

New York State Police say that they investigating a carbon monoxide leak that hospitalized two, and took the life of another person Monday morning.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Carbon Monoxide Leak in Sullivan County

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to an area in Wurtsboro, for a report of a possible gas leak with three affected victims Monday morning.

State Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were exposed to carbon monoxide and had varying degrees of exposure. Two of the victims were identified as being from Wurtsboro. The third victim was identified by police as a 66-year-old male of Flushing.

The 66-year-old victim, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, succumbed to the exposure and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials. The other two victims were located within the building unconscious and were removed.

Troopers said that both they and Wurtsboro EMS performed lifesaving efforts on both victims. Both victims are currently in stable condition at local hospitals, according to New York State Police.

Officials say that the Wurtsboro Fire Department disconnected fuel sources and were able to clear the building and prevent further exposure.