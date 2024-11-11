Officials say a possible explosion at a home in New York state has sent three people to the hospital. WHEC is reporting that the explosion happened Monday morning, with a neighbor saying they "heard a small boom, then a larger boom soon after."

The case is still in the early stages of investigation, though natural gas leaks can lead to explosions if there is an ignition source and the leak is severe enough, says services like DNA Plumbing. House explosions can happen for a number of reasons though. One of the most common ways houses can blow up is by leaks from gas-powered kitchen appliances used for heating, says Carabin Shaw.

House Explosion in New York State Leaves Three Hospitalized

WHEC is reporting that an early Monday morning explosion in the town of Greece, NY destroyed a home, as fire officials have shut down streets near the area. WROC reports that fire crews arrived at the scene to find a collapsed house on fire.

Officials say that three people were taken to the hospital, as the incident is still under investigation.

What Was New York State's Biggest Wildfire of All Time?

According to Wikipedia, New York's biggest wildfire was the Great Adirondack Fire of 1903, with the center of the blaze being in Lake Placid. It was initially ignited when a local farmer lost control of a fire he started, which was to burn old vegetation in a field before planting.

The fire would go on for six weeks though June, and burned a total area over 600,000 acres. LocalWiki says one of the most astonishing and frightening factors was the speed in which it spread. The Lake Placid spread eight miles in just a little over two hours

Adirondack Experience says other areas around the Adirondacks affected that year included Schroon Lake, Lake George, Olmsteadville, Newcomb, Ausable Forks, Saranac Lake and Clintonville.

A number of other conditions lead up to the huge fire, including a 72-day-long drought, scarce rainfall, dried leaves, and vegetation. Weather played a big roll. Adirondack Alamack says that after April 17, no precipitation was measured around the Adirondacks which was followed by "unusually hot weather and frequent high winds".

Wikipedia says that the fires were also aided by sparks due to wood and coal-fueled team locomotives, and the poorly regulated logging industry of that time.

Adirondack Experience says that the fires were so intense that there were reports of cinders falling as far away as Albany, which is 150 miles south of Lake Placid.

LocalWiki says that while no human lives were lost during the fires, animal and birdlife sadly suffered heavily. Sources say the heat even affected the streams and many trout were killed by temperature rise and by ashes washed into the waterways.