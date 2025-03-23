Alleged Drunk Driver in the Hudson Valley Crashes Through Home

It isn't often a homeowner thinks they'll be dodging an oncoming vehicle while sitting in their own living room. However, this is allegedly what took place early Thursday afternoon, as police say a drunk driver crashed their vehicle through a residence.

Police say the Orange County man is facing felony drunk driving charges, as it was revealed the same suspect has a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Police also say that "numerous open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle."

Alleged Drunk Driver in the Hudson Valley Crashes Through Home in Rockland County

The Town of Ramapo Police Department said in a press release that on March 20, at approximately 12:27 PM, officers responded to an area in Hillcrest after receiving a report from Spring Valley Police Department regarding a welfare check on a driver.

Upon arrival, officers said they observed the vehicle traveling into oncoming traffic before it veered off the road, struck a curb, and ultimately crashed into a residence.

Police say the driver, a 61-year-old male from Monroe, exhibited clear signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, impaired motor function, and an odor of alcohol. Numerous open containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle, according to the report.

A further investigation revealed that the suspect has prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years. The man was arrested and charged with felony DWI, according to Town of Ramapo Police

Luckily, no residents were injured during the crash.

