SUV Crashes Into Post Office in Lower Hudson Valley [PICS]

A post office in the lower Hudson Valley has reopened after being forced to shut down for a most unusual reason.

Officials say a vehicle crashed into the front of the building Wednesday. There is no word yet how the crash occurred, though fire crews said the driver of the vehicle had to be checked out by emergency services.

The crash comes days after a vehicle going the wrong way on the New York State Thruway plunged off a bridge, and landed upside down, says police. WNYT says the elderly driver had suffered a medical issue at the time of the crash.

Vehicle Crashes into Post Office in Westchester County

Independent Fire Company #13 shared on their Facebook page that members responded to a call that a SUV crashed into the U.S. Post Office building in Mount Kisco, NY. Fire officials say the crash happened Wednesday, closing the post office.

The occupant of the vehicle was evaluated by EMS crews, and the local building department responded to check the structure before the vehicle was removed.

Out-of-control vehicles crashing into structures happens more than you may think. In many cases like this, a driver may have either suffered a medical episode, or it could simply be a case of motorist error. There are other times though, that high speeds or impairment are to blame.

In December 2023, Channel12 had reported that an SUV crashed through the front of Gino's Bagels on Route 303 in the town of Orangeburg.

Rockland Buff's Facebook page said that customers were trapped inside at the time, though it appears that no one was injured.

