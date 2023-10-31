Car Crashes Through Bank in New York State

Probably not the best way you'd want to start the week.

Officials in New York state say a vehicle crashed through a building late Monday morning. In some other cases, vehicles going into structures can happen when the driver has an unforeseen medical issue, or perhaps the vehicle was traveling at too high a speed and loses control.

Police are saying this particular instance may simply involve a driver error.

Car Crashes Through Chase Bank

CBS reports that a car crashed into a Chase Bank in Guilderland right before Noon Monday. The Guilderland Police Department says that the 84-year-old driver from Schenectady, crashed his 2004 Lexus 4-door sedan through the building.

WNYT says that the driver told police that he attempted to brake when his foot accidently slipped on the accelerator, causing the car to jolt forward.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Dutchess County Business Damaged After Crash

You may remember this story from earlier this year, involving a vehicle going through a structure?

Chelsea Fire Company said on its Facebook page that a vehicle crashed through the front of Fresenius Kidney Care on Route 9D back in February 2023. Firefighters said there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Crews were able to successfully remove the occupant from the vehicle and have them evaluated by EMS, according to the post.

Chelsea Fire Company said that crews found no structural damage to the building, which houses several businesses in the shopping strip.