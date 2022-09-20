Scary Scene As Construction Crane Crushes Car in New York [VIDEO]

You don't expect something like this to ever happen. Video has surfaced of a construction crane suddenly falling and destroying a vehicle below in New York. The car was occupied at the time of the accident that happened Tuesday morning. The New York Post says an 11-story residential building project had been underway in the area when the crash took place.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, private industry employers reported 129,000 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in New York in 2020, resulting in an incidence rate of 2.2 cases per 100 full-time equivalent workers,

Crane Falls

The Post says a boom truck was making a delivery when its arm failed and fell down on to the roadway below. The FDNY says the truck was near the building being built in the Bronx. Miraculously, a 22-year-old woman who was in the car only suffered minor injuries, according to police. The FDNY says there was another person who was taken to the hospital, but there aren't any more details as of now on their condition.

Car Goes Through Chicken Joint

In other news, an elderly woman claimed her breaks malfunctioned, as police say the black Honda CRV she was driving ended up sailing through the front window of a resteraunt Friday morning. Offcials say a man who was eating at the establishment at the time was left seriously injured after this grandma's folly.

SUV vs Chicken Shack

The New York Post says the woman crashed her vehicle into Palace Fried Chicken in Brighton Beach Friday morning, telling police and witnesses nearby, "there was something wrong with the car." From the pictures posted to the NY Post, this pink tracksuit wearing old lady didn't seem too phased at all, as the victim of the crash was taken to the hospital right tin front of her.

loading...

Hopefully the man will be okay. The pics show the heavy damage to the store structure caused by the large vehicle as it went through.