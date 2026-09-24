Legendary Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant Makes a Comeback

Fans of one of the Hudson Valley's most popular Mexican restaurants have some good news.

After being sold earlier this year, Maya Café in Fishkill is welcoming customers under new ownership, with some familiar faces and a few changes.

The longtime Route 9 restaurant was sold this spring after founder Luis Pinto decided it was time to slow down following 25 years of serving the Hudson Valley. Pinto sold the business to the Van Wyck Restaurant Group, but it turns out he isn't completely saying goodbye.

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Maya Café Returns With Familiar Favorites

This week, the restaurant reappeared on social media with a new logo and website. According to the new owners, Pinto has stepped into an ambassador role and will continue to be a familiar face at Maya Café. He also remains an investor and advisor, helping the new owners continue the traditions that made the restaurant a Hudson Valley favorite.

The new management team says the original kitchen staff is still in place and customers can expect to find their favorite dishes on the menu, along with a few additions. Some popular summer specials have become permanent offerings, and several previously off-menu dishes have been added.

The restaurant has also received some upgrades, including new bar seating, updated lighting and tableware, and free Wi-Fi. Plans are underway to introduce delivery, reservations and an all-new brunch.

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What About the Maya Café in Wappingers Falls?

While the Fishkill restaurant is moving forward, the former Maya Café location on Route 9D in Wappingers Falls remains shuttered after abruptly closing in 2025. However, there has been some activity at the building in recent weeks, raising questions about whether something new could be coming to the location.

There has been no confirmed announcement about a reopening or what might be planned for the property. We'll continue to keep an eye on the building and let former Maya customers know if there's any good news.

In the meantime, the Fishkill restaurant is open seven days a week at 448 Route 9, serving lunch and dinner. More information, including the updated menu and hours, is available at MayaCafeNY.com.