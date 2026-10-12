Stewart’s Shops Announces Halloween Costume Contest With $200 Prize

Halloween is getting a little sweeter at Stewart’s Shops! I remember when I was a kid, if you came in wearing a costume on Halloween, you got a free cone, but those days are a thing of the past.

This year, the upstate New York chain is inviting customers to show off their Halloween spirit for a chance to win a $200 Stewart’s My Money Card.

The Stewart’s Shops Halloween Costume Contest is open through November 5, 2026, giving costume enthusiasts plenty of time to put together a spooky, funny or creative look.

How to Enter the Stewart’s Shops Halloween Costume Contest

Entering is simple. Customers can stop by a Stewart’s Shops location in their Halloween costume and take photos showing off their festive spirit. Stewart’s is looking for creative photos that capture the fun of Halloween at its shops.

There’s even an opportunity to add an extra seasonal touch to your pictures. Stewart’s says customers can stop in on October 31 to grab a 99-cent cone, which could make for a fun Halloween photo prop.

Once you have your photos, submit them through the contest entry link shared by Stewart’s Shops. Entries will be accepted through November 5, when the company plans to select one lucky winner.

The prize is a $200 Stewart’s My Money Card, making this a sweet incentive to get dressed up and show off your Halloween creativity.

Whether you’re going for a classic ghost, a terrifying monster or something completely original, this contest offers another way to celebrate Halloween at a familiar stop around New York’s Capital Region and the Hudson Valley.

For contest details and to submit your photos, visit the official Stewart’s Shops Halloween Costume Contest entry page.