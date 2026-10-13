Ugly Street Median Becomes Hudson Valley’s Tiniest Garden

A tiny patch of pavement at a busy Wappingers intersection has gotten a makeover that might make your next wait at the light a little more pleasant.

Joseph D. Cavaccini via Facebook Joseph D. Cavaccini via Facebook

When you think of traffic medians, you usually don't think of something beautiful. Maybe a few flowering weeds will occasionally poke through the concrete cracks, but for the most part, it's an eyesore that collects trash and supports the occasional advertising sign for solar energy or driveway sealing. However, one narrow strip at Old Hopewell Road and Route 9 now gives drivers something pretty to look at while waiting for the light.

The median next to the Citgo has been transformed into a garden, with river rocks, ornamental grasses and other plantings replacing the old pavement. Before-and-after photos show just how much of a difference those changes have made.

Google Maps/Joseph D. Cavaccini via Facebook Google Maps/Joseph D. Cavaccini via Facebook

In a Facebook post highlighting the project, Wappinger Town Supervisor Joseph D. Cavaccini credited Neave Group with adopting the location through the town's Adopt-A-Spot program.

The company took on the little stretch of roadway and helped turn the overgrown blacktop and concrete median into a more welcoming entrance to the community. Signs at the location identify the landscaped strip as “Old Hopewell Road Gardens” and recognize Neave Group's involvement.

Joseph D. Cavaccini via Facebook Joseph D. Cavaccini via Facebook

It's a pretty fancy upgrade for a piece of land whose previous landscaping consisted largely of whatever could grow through the pavement.

Cavaccini says he launched Adopt-A-Spot during his first year as supervisor. The program brings local businesses, organizations and residents together with the town to improve shared spaces. This project offers a particularly clear example of what that can look like, even when there isn't much room to work with.