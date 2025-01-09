Cafe Maya in Wappingers Closed; No Reopening Date Announced Yet

One of the Hudson Valley's favorite Mexican restaurants has shuttered its doors and staff says they're "not sure" when it may reopen.

Back in the fall of 2021 we reported that the owner of Cafe Maya in Wappingers Falls and Maya Cafe in Fishkill had put both of his Dutchess County restaurants up for sale in anticipation of his retirement. Since then there have been no updates to either of the business' social media pages and the restaurants' Google listing now points to broken links.

With the restaurants for sale and the imminent retirement of their owner, customers of Cafe Maya in Wappingers Falls were understandably concerned when they were greeted with locked doors at the end of December.

Hoping the restaurant was just on a holiday break, fans of the Mexican eatery took to social media this week to raise concerns after the restaurant still appeared to be closed with an empty parking lot.

Why is Cafe Maya in Wappingers Falls Closed?

Calls to the Wappingers Falls restaurant are now being routed to the business' Fishkill location. When we called to inquire about the status of Cafe Maya we were told that it was shut down for "maintenance". A representative for the restaurant was unable to tell us how long it would be closed for or an approximate reopening date.

There is now a sign on the door of Cafe Maya that says the restaurant is "temporarily closed" due to maintenance work. Customers are being redirected to the business' Fishkill location which, according to the sign, is open seven days a week. Like our call to the restaurant, the sign does not offer a time frame for when Cafe Maya may reopen, only saying "We hope to see you soon".

The restaurant's listing was just updated in November. Jon Car Realty in Beacon is offering Cafe Maya and its adjoining rental units for $1.3 million.

