More Mid-Hudson Bridge Closures and Delays This Week

Drivers crossing the Mid-Hudson Bridge will once again have to deal with traffic delays as another round of construction gets underway this week.

The New York State Bridge Authority has announced three more nights of roadwork on the Mid-Hudson Bridge between Poughkeepsie and Highland. The work will require an alternating traffic pattern, with vehicles taking turns traveling through the construction zone.

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Mid-Hudson Bridge Construction Schedule for October 8 Through 11

According to the New York State Bridge Authority, the alternating traffic pattern will be in effect during the following times:

Thursday, October 8: 10pm until Friday, October 9, at 5am.

Friday, October 9: 10pm until Saturday, October 10, at 10am or sooner.

Saturday, October 10: 10pm until Sunday, October 11, at 10am or sooner.

While much of the construction is scheduled overnight to minimize traffic disruptions, the Friday and Saturday night projects could extend into the following morning.

Drivers planning to cross the bridge early Saturday or Sunday should be prepared for possible delays.

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Why Is There So Much Construction on the Mid-Hudson Bridge?

The ongoing work is part of a project to repair sections of the bridge's eastern approach on the Poughkeepsie side of the Hudson River. The construction zone begins near the pedestrian walkway entrance at Gerald Drive and extends west to approximately where the bridge begins crossing the river.

During previous rounds of construction, crews worked on filling sections of the concrete deck with grouting material, removing deteriorated portions of the roadway and preparing areas for new pavement.

This week's work will focus on demolishing existing deck sections and installing new asphalt pavement in certain areas. The repairs are intended to address sections of the bridge's roadway and maintain a safe driving surface for motorists who use the busy crossing every day.