Businesses we Would Rather See on Route 9 In Poughkeepsie, New York

The location of a once-popular Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie will soon be home to a new self-storage business, but wouldn't these options be a better fit?

Hibachi lovers from across the Hudson Valley remember it like it was yesterday. The one Japanese restaurant in Poughkeepsie that is responsible for introducing most of us to the beautiful world of hibachi!!

Osho Japanese Restaurant

Osho, located on Route 9 across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria was a staple restaurant in the Hudson Valley for many years and when it closed in 2017 most of us were hoping that they might make a comeback sometime soon. Unfortunately, if they decided to come back, it won't happen at the same location as the former Osho building has been recently demolished.

What is Going on at the Old Osho Location in Poughkeepsie?

If you travel on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie near the galleria you might have noticed that Osho is no longer standing. We told you a while back that plans had been submitted to the town of Poughkeepsie to demolish the old restaurant to make way for a new four-story self-storage facility. Those plans we approved, and as construction starts many in the Hudson Valley are wondering if we really need another storage place.

3 Places We Would Rather See on Route 9

If we could pick anything besides a new storage place on Route 9, what do you think would be a better fit? We asked, and the Hudson Valley has come up with some great options. Keep in mind that the 3 options we've come up with might not be realistic but as far as we are concerned they could work.

Top Golf

Personally, I have never been to a Top Golf but according to many that have, it is something we need in the Hudson Valley. Top Golf is a golf driving range place that offers guests the chance to play a golf game with electronically tracked golf balls and automatically scored drives. Top Golf opened around back in 2000 and offers 10+ games to choose from, all in the comfort of a climate-controlled bay. They offer food and beverages at most locations as well. The closest Top Golf locations are in New Jersey and Long Island and many think that it would be a good fit in Poughkeepsie.

Trader Joe's

Anytime we start a wishlist of places we need in the Hudson Valley, Trader Joe's is oftentimes at the top of the list. If you've never been, Trader Joe's is a smaller grocery store that stocks its shelves with various products. Unlike most chain grocery stores that have over 50,000 items on shelves, most Trader Joe's have around 4,000 with most of them under the Trader Joe's brand name. Most locations also have a local flare to them with painted murals and area artifacts throughout the store. There have been many rumors over the years that Trader Joe's would be opening in various Hudson Valley towns including Kingston, Pougkespie, Goshen, and more. There is a new location that recently opened in Yorktown, NY.

Casino

Sursipsly many have suggested that the folks at Resorts World think about bringing a satellite casino to Poughkeepsie. Something similar to the Resorts World location that recently opened in Newburgh. Fans of the idea say it would bring jobs and some much-needed money into Poughkeepsie.

Is there something else you think would work better on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie? Let us know through the Wolf country app.

